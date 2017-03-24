Local News
Prairie South hit hard with funding cut
Director of education Tony Baldwin says provincial budget cuts budget by ‘several million dollars’ The Prairie South School Division (PSSD) is taking a big hit...
‘A tough budget’
Warren Michelson, Greg Lawrence say provincial economy remains strong despite deficit Moose Jaw MLAs Warren Michelson and Greg Lawrence recognize that the 2017-18 provincial budget...
Police watch: March 21-22
Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 45 calls, including three 9-1-1 calls, three assist other...
Municipal revenue sharing down, PST up
The biggest standout item for Mayor Fraser Tolmie in the 2017-18 budget is the municipal revenue sharing. In the 2017-18 budget, municipal revenue sharing will...
Sask. tables $685 million deficit budget
Facing a current $1.3 billion deficit, the Saskatchewan government tabled a $685 million deficit budget for 2017-18 Wednesday that includes tax increases and will...
Celebrating our many cultures
Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhuit! That is a basic, straightforward way to say Happy St. Patrick’s Day in Irish Gaelic. Today is the day to...
